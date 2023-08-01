All-in-One Pet Care Destination: DCC Animal Hospital and Heads Up For Tails Unveil Their First Joint Store in Noida

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India DCC Animal Hospital, a renowned name in the Global Veterinary Industry and Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a prominent pet store and spa chain, have joined forces to form a strategic partnership, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both brands. Together, they are set to redefine the pet care experience in Noida and beyond.

The strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both DCC Animal Hospital and HUFT to offer customers an unmatched, all-in-one destination for their pet care needs. This collaboration comes at a time when the Indian pet care market is thriving and in need of comprehensive and high-quality services.

As part of this strategic partnership, DCC Animal Hospital and HUFT are proud to announce the grand opening of their joint store in Noida. This new store promises to revolutionize the pet care industry in the region, bringing together DCC Animal Hospital's expertise in veterinary services and HUFT's wide array of premium pet products and grooming services.

''We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Heads Up For Tails and expand our presence in Noida,'' said Mr. Ohhun Kwon, COO, DCC Animal Hospital. ''By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to set a new standard in pet care and cater to the evolving needs of pet owners in the region.'' With the joint store's inauguration, pet owners in Noida can look forward to personalized care and attention for their beloved pets. DCC Animal Hospital's team of experienced veterinarians will offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including consultations, x-ray facility, lab facility on site and support with surgeries through their Gurgaon and Uday Park, Delhi centers, ensuring the best possible care for furry companions.

''We are extremely excited to embark on this new journey with DCC Animal Hospital to become a complete pet care destination for pet parents in Noida. We have joined hands on a common mission to serve the pets of the country with the best possible products and services, and we hope that pet parents will experience the value of this partnership,'' said Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up For Tails.

The strategic partnership between DCC Animal Hospital and HUFT is expected to fuel further expansion opportunities, enabling the two brands to reach more pet owners across India. Both companies share a common vision to raise the bar in the pet care industry and set new benchmarks for quality and service.

The joint store in Noida is all set to open its doors on 1 Aug 2023, welcoming pet owners to experience the unparalleled range of products and services offered by DCC Animal Hospital and HUFT. This strategic partnership represents a momentous step in both brands' journey towards enhancing the lives of pets and their owners in the region.

About DCC Animal Hospital DCC Animal Hospital is a leading veterinary hospital brand in India, offering a wide range of medical services for pets. Their team of experienced veterinarians and support staff are dedicated to providing the best possible care for their patients, with a focus on compassionate, personalized service.

About Heads Up For Tails Heads Up For Tails is an Indian pet care brand specializing in pet products and services. Operating a chain of pet stores and spa facilities across the country, HUFT offers high-quality products, grooming services, and pet-friendly spaces, committed to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners.

