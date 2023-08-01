Left Menu

UP: Teen girl dies after being forced to drink sanitiser for resisting molestation bid

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:31 IST
UP: Teen girl dies after being forced to drink sanitiser for resisting molestation bid
A 16-year-old girl died here on Tuesday allegedly after she was forced to drink sanitiser by some men when she resisted their molestation bid, police said.

On July 27, the girl, a student of class 11, was returning to her home from school when accused Udesh Rathor (21), a resident of Math Lakshmipur area, stopped her and started molesting her, they said.

Rathor was joined by three other persons and when the girl resisted their molestation bid, they forced her to drink sanitiser, Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

When the victim's brother tried to intervene, he was beaten up by the accused people, he said, adding that they also recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

After being forced to drink sanitiser, the victim's condition started deteriorating. She was admitted to a private hospital and later referred to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said. ''Whatever facts emerge in the post-mortem, action will be initiated accordingly,'' Bhati said.

