IIT Madras calls for registration for symposium on future of India's electronics and computers

IIT Madras and IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Tuesday called for registration to take part in the Digital India RISC-V Symposium, a one-day event showcasing the future of Electronics in India through the RISC-V pathway.The event is scheduled to be held on August 6, 2023 at IIT Madras Research Park here.RISC stands for Reduced Instruction Set Computer contrasted against other prevalent architecture, CISC Complex Instruction Set Computer, while V stands for fifth generation.IIT Madras said in a release it is keen to have a lot of participation from students, faculty and working professionals involved in RISC-V designs.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:52 IST
IIT Madras calls for registration for symposium on future of India's electronics and computers
IIT Madras and IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Tuesday called for registration to take part in the ''Digital India RISC-V'' Symposium, a one-day event showcasing the future of Electronics in India through the RISC-V pathway.

The event is scheduled to be held on August 6, 2023 at IIT Madras Research Park here.

'RISC' stands for ''Reduced Instruction Set Computer'' contrasted against other prevalent architecture, 'CISC' (Complex Instruction Set Computer), while 'V' stands for fifth generation.

IIT Madras said in a release it is keen to have a lot of participation from students, faculty and working professionals involved in RISC-V designs. ''This is a good platform to gain insights into the growing RISC-V ecosystem in India,'' it said in a release.

Registration and participation are free of cost. Interested persons can register on the link pravartak.org.in/dirv_tech_confluence_registration, the release added.

