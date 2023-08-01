Left Menu

School principal, 2 teachers among 4 held for raping minor girl in UP’s Chitrakoot

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:09 IST
School principal, 2 teachers among 4 held for raping minor girl in UP’s Chitrakoot
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including a school principal and two teachers, were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The victim, a student for class 10, has alleged that she was raped by the teachers and the principal inside the school several times for five months, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said.

An FIR in this connection was lodged on July 26 and after an inquiry, police have arrested the accused -- Irshad, Mueen and Aditya.

The girl's cousin, who has been accused of conspiring and taking the girl to the teachers, has also been arrested, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023