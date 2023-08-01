K'taka CM expresses concern over health index decline in Udupi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed concern over the decline in the health index of Udupi district over the years.

Addressing a review meeting in Udupi, he noted that the rise in maternal and child mortality was the reason behind the decline. Udupi, which had the first position in terms of health index in 2015, has slipped to 18th position over the years, he said.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to the district health officer to take steps to restore the district's top position in the health sector and warned of action if the situation is not sufficiently improved.

Siddaramaiah urged officials to oversee works by conducting regular on-the-site inspections instead of functioning only from offices. Various issues including the demands for compensation due to damages caused by rain, ongoing constructions, farmers' welfare and the state of education sector in the district came up for discussion at the meeting, official sources said.

Later talking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the government will initiate measures to find a permanent solution for issues like sea erosion. Udupi district in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and Fisheries Minister Mankala Vaidya attended the meeting.

