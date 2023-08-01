DU admissions: 85,853 candidates allotted seats in UG courses in first round

More than 52 per cent of the 85,853 candidates allotted seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round are women, officials said on Tuesday.

The seat allocation for undergraduate programmes is being done under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023. In the first round of seat allocation, 45,287 seats have been allotted to women, while 40,565 seats to men, they told PTI. There is one transgender student also. In a statement, the university said that ''a total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself''. ''This includes allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR (unreserved), SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants,'' it said.

The statement said those allotted seats include 71,578 students from the CBSE board, 3,028 from the ISCE board, and 2,344 students from the Bihar School Examination Board. The university said that 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for seat allocation based on their preference of programme and college combination. As many as 7,042 candidates have got their first preference, the officials said. There are nearly 71,000 seats across colleges under the university.

However, the allotment of seats is higher than the number of seats to achieve optimal seat allocation. Twenty per cent extra seats have been allocated to unreserved, OBC and EWS categories while 30 per cent extra allotment has been made for SCs, STs and people with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) across programmes and colleges.

In colleges where last year withdrawals were less than five per cent of the sanctioned strength, 10 per cent extra allotments have been done for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories while 15 per cent extra allotment in SC, ST and PwBD categories ''While about 22,000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences, 7,042 candidates got their first preference,'' the statement said.

''The candidates who have got a seat in the first round will have to accept the seat by 4:59 pm Friday, August 4, 2023,'' it said.

Colleges will check the applications of candidates and process the ''applications till 04:59 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023'', it said.

''Candidates whose applications get approved by the college will have to submit the fees by 04:59 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023. The college may 'raise a query' in case they seek any clarification from the candidate,'' the statement said.

Candidates who are offered a seat in the first round must complete admission formalities by the stipulated time, the DU said.

''Only candidates who would complete their admission process, including payment of fees, will be able to opt for an upgrade to participate in the second round,'' it said. The university will announce the second round at 5:00 pm on August 10.

