Left Menu

UP govt grants approval for new board for all teacher selections

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:55 IST
UP govt grants approval for new board for all teacher selections
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state government on Tuesday approved the formation of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission for recruitment of teachers in higher, secondary and basic education departments in the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath here.

The commission, which will act as an integrated commission, will have headquarters in Prayagraj and will have 12 members and a chairman, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay told reporters. In April, Chief Minister Adityanath had issued guidelines on it.

The integrated commission will prove to be useful in ensuring a time-bound, transparent and uniform selection process, the minister said.

Until now, UP had separate authorities, boards and commissions for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions operating in the state.

Recruitment of teachers in higher education institutions was carried out by UP Higher Education Services Commission, while the UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board conducted recruitment of secondary school teachers.

Teachers were also being selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and through the board of management for minority institutions of higher/secondary education level and through board of governance/board of directors for technical institutions.

The cabinet also passed proposals to set up private universities in Ghaziabad, Mathura, Agra, Meerut and Fatehgarh, the minister said.

He said that the chief minister has directed to establish one private university in each district and one government university in each division of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023