Pallavi, Krishna bag silver medal in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting
- Country:
- India
Indian lifters clinched two silver and a bronze in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Tuesday, the fifth day of competition.
Pallavi Sanapathi, the 64kg junior lifter, clinched silver with a total lift of 196kg (87kg in snatch and 109 in clean & jerk).
Fatemeh Keshavarz of Iran won the gold medal with a total lift of 197kg (86+111 kg), while Madinabonu Djuraeva of Uzbekistan bagged the bronze, heaving a total of 190 kg.
B Venkata Krishna also finished second on the podium in men's 73kg youth category.
Krishna had a total lift of 271kg (120kg in snatch and 151kg in clean & jerk) behind Khikmatillo Khaydarov of Uzbekistan who lifted 287kg for gold.
India's Harika Bellana bagged a bronze medal in youth 59kg category with a total lift of 176kg (78+98). Lyudmila Elefteriadi of Uzbekistan clinched the gold medal with a total lift of 177kg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-The week in Asian football
Pakistan, Iran to work together to ‘eradicate terrorism’ in border areas
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower after China reports weaker than expected growth in 2Q
Stimac seeks PM's intervention for Indian football team's participation at Asian Games
Stimac seeks PM's intervention for Indian football team's participation at Asian Games