Parl panel asks Delhi to raise financial assistance for SC students pursuing higher studies abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:02 IST
A parliamentary committee on Tuesday suggested that the Delhi government enhance the financial assistance for Schedule Caste students pursuing higher studies abroad from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and extend the assistance period to a minimum of 5 years.

At present, the city government offers financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per student for a period of two years under the scheme ''Financial Assistance for SC Students Pursuing Higher Studies Abroad'' launched in 2019-20.

The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday noted that the Delhi government's scheme has had few takers only, keeping in view the fact that a parallel scheme is being implemented by the central government with higher quantum of assistance.

The committee recommended extending reserved admission for students belonging to the economically weaker section and disadvantaged categories (SC/ST/OBC) from ''entry level/Class 1/primary up to Class 12 in private unaided recognized schools in Delhi with full reimbursement of fees''.

It also noted that there is a shortfall of well-qualified SC/ST candidates for teaching posts, and urged the Delhi government to seek corrective action taken reports from colleges and submit them within three months.

