ABVP members hold protest at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University

ABVP members held a demonstration at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University gate here on Tuesday against the university administration over fee hike and other issues.

Updated: 01-08-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:34 IST
ABVP members held a demonstration at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University gate here on Tuesday against the university administration over fee hike and other issues. Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in large numbers were deployed at the university as a precautionary measure in view of the protest by students, police said.

The university had recently expelled 18 students - belonging to RSS' student wing ABVP - and banned six outsiders from entering the campus for allegedly manhandling the Vice Chancellor and other officials on July 21 during a protest on the same issues. The students were protesting on issues like fee-hike, irregular examination schedules, problems faced by research scholars and hostel allotment.

Condemning the expulsion of students, Goraksh Prant secretary of the ABVP Saurabh Gaur termed it as an attempt to snatch the right to education from the students.

Besides the demands relating to fee-hike and other issues, the students during the protest on Tuesday also demanded revocation of the expulsion of the students, he said.

The problems of the students cannot be resolved with the expulsion of the members of ABVP, he said.

The protest against fee hike and expulsion of students will continue, he said.

