Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath reviews implementation of NEP 2020 in schools

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:52 IST
UP CM Adityanath reviews implementation of NEP 2020 in schools
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), composite school complexes should be developed by timely upgrading Atal Vidyalayas, PM Shri Vidyalayas and Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Vidyalayas in the state.

These schools should be operated based on the components of the NEP 2020 and children, besides being imparted formal education, should be engaged in sports activities as well, he said.

Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the higher education, secondary education, and basic education departments to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy, an official release said.

He said workshops should be held in all districts to make teachers aware of the NEP.

A state curriculum framework should be created, incorporating Indian knowledge, local practices and historical aspects, he said.

Students should be introduced to vocational courses through 'learning by doing' and should be provided with career counselling as well, he said.

Creating holistic report cards for students and establishing digital libraries should also be done, the chief minister said.

Additionally, self-defence training should be imparted to girl students, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

 India
4
Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Associa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023