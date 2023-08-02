Left Menu

UP: Fire in Modinagar bank; no casualty

No casualty was reported.According to officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the building, along with several firefighters who had to cut the locks to get inside the bank in Saunda village.The fire was doused in some time and only some documents were burnt in the flames, they said, adding, there was no casualty since the bank was closed for business.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-08-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:34 IST
UP: Fire in Modinagar bank; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the Union bank of India building in Modinagar on Wednesday when the bank was close, officials said. No casualty was reported.

According to officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the building, along with several firefighters who had to cut the locks to get inside the bank in Saunda village.

The fire was doused in some time and only some documents were burnt in the flames, they said, adding, there was no casualty since the bank was closed for business. The fire was sparked due to a short circuit in the electricity cable, Chief fire officer Rahul Pal said.

