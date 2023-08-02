Left Menu

CUET-UG not based on CBSE syllabus, examines students of different boards on equal footing: Education Ministry

CUET is not based on CBSE syllabus, he said.The minister also denied there was any proposal to scrap any school board and recognise only one from which students can take class 12 exams before appearing for the CUET.The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:22 IST
CUET-UG not based on CBSE syllabus, examines students of different boards on equal footing: Education Ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is not based on CBSE syllabus but the general understanding of different class 12 subjects, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

The test examines students of different boards on equal footing, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

''CUET is being conducted for admission in central universities from the academic year 2022-23 to reduce the burden on students, universities and the entire education system.

''The syllabus is based on general understanding of subject at class 12 level and therefore the test examines the students of different boards at equal footing. CUET is not based on CBSE syllabus,'' he said.

The minister also denied there was any proposal to scrap any school board and recognise only one from which students can take class 12 exams before appearing for the CUET.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.

Over 11.11 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam, which was conducted in nine phases between May 21 and July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023