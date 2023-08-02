Delhi govt to ensure best educational facilities for poor: Kejriwal

The AAP government will ensure that the poor and the underprivileged have access to the best educational facilities in Delhi government schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new school building in Deoli Pahari, Sangam Vihar, the chief minister said that for the development of the nation, every child should have access to quality education.

''B R Ambedkar always said that if you want to develop the country, you need to educate each and every child. He too belonged to a very poor family but had the finest education from abroad,'' he said.

Kejriwal further stated that the school will be of ''great benefit'' for students living in the densely populated region of Sangam Vihar-Deoli.

''Two to three new government schools are being inaugurated in Delhi every month and several poor and underprivileged children are studying there now,'' he said.

Not just education but water supply problems in the Sangam Vihar area will also be addressed soon, Kejriwal said.

Drawing a comparison with the private schools, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that the government schools here have surpassed private schools in terms of quality.

''Our government has given the people of Sangam Vihar and Deoli a modern and fantastic school. Even children from poor families will get world-class education here. Government schools have surpassed private schools in terms of quality under the CM's education revolution,'' Atishi said.

The newly built four-storey school consists of 62 classrooms, four labs, two libraries and a lift among other facilities. While the morning shift will cater to girls, the evening shift will cater to boys. The school will offer science, commerce, arts and vocational studies as well.

According to the Delhi government, the new senior secondary school will benefit over 6,000 students in the area.

