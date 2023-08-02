Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates G20 Imapct Summit at IIT-Roorkee

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 17:51 IST
U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates G20 Imapct Summit at IIT-Roorkee
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the ''G20 Impact Summit: Unleashing the Potentials'' at IIT-Roorkee, saying the event comes at a momentous occasion as India presides over the influential bloc.

''This unique opportunity allows our nation to share its success stories with the global community and attract international businesses seeking to explore new investment destinations,'' Dhami said.

The summit's primary objective is to unleash the potential for impactful change by fostering meaningful discussions, promoting collaboration and facilitating knowledge-sharing among students, researchers and innovators from diverse sectors, he said.

By bringing together some of the brightest minds from institutions such as IISc, IITs, NITs, IIMs and several national law schools, the event aims to infuse a 'nation first' attitude, Dhami added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

