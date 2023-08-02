Left Menu

Everyone understands good music, be it western or Indian classical: Vocalist Sumitra Guha

A firm believer in the gurukul style of teaching, the Padma Shri awardee said that even though music is taught in schools and colleges, if one wants to become a professional then there is one way - to follow guru shishya parampara.Only one at a time then only a guru can impart knowledge to the student.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:31 IST
Everyone understands good music, be it western or Indian classical: Vocalist Sumitra Guha
  • Country:
  • India

Having performed for audiences from far and wide in her career of over 50 years, classical vocalist Sumitra Guha says music and human emotions are the same everywhere only styles differ.

Guha, who is among the few to be trained in Carnatic and Hindustani style of music, has done a number of fusion projects with Korean, Algerian, South African musicians over the years, including 'Gondwana Dawn' project with double Grammy award-winner music producer Robin Hogarth.

'''Gondwana Dawn' was my project with him that is a fusion of Indian music and South African gospel music. It's very interesting how you can make youth feel that music is one,'' Guha, 78, told PTI in an interview. For 'Gondwana Dawn', Guha chose a song by Kabir, 'Mo Ko Kahan Dhundhe Re Bande', and found similar sentiments in South African gospel music. ''So human emotions are the same, whether you are from the US or from Africa, or India, that was the message I wanted to give through the Gondwana Dawn project. So I think everyone understands good music, whether it is western, eastern, classical and all, only the application differs," she said. Guha recently conceptualised and composed "Veer Meera: A Musical on Empowering Women", featuring Kathak exponent and Birju Maharaj's granddaughter Shinjini Kulkarni. A professional singer since 1971, Guha was trained in Carnatic music by her mother Rajyalakshmi Raju and Pandit SR Janakiraman as a child. She later studied Hindustani classical at Shantiniketan under Pandit A Kanan and Vidushi Malabika Kanan.

Guha said change is a natural thing and one has to adapt according to the times. ''Audiences were very different earlier. They were more rooted in our Indian classical music. But it doesn't matter. The advice I received from my father when I became top grade in All India Radio, then he said, 'the person who doesn't understand classical music enjoys your classical music then you are top grade to me'," the singer said.

There were times, she recalled, when she performed for audiences that were not introduced to Indian classical music and she still got appreciation. "Then I just saluted my father. Because music is music, you know how to present it and it should be soothing to the ear and I think you will enjoy it," she said. A firm believer in the gurukul style of teaching, the Padma Shri awardee said that even though music is taught in schools and colleges, if one wants to become a professional then there is one way - to follow 'guru shishya parampara'.

"Only one at a time then only a 'guru' can impart knowledge to the student. You can have degrees from schools, colleges, and universities. You can have jobs but if you want to become a good artist, then this is the only way. "For example, I dedicated my whole life to music and whatever little I have I would like to impart to my students, but there will be a few students. Handful of disciples under every guru. There will be many students, but only a few disciples will be the torchbearers," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023