Left Menu

Dell Foundation-backed edtech firm ConveGenius partners with NITI Aayog, UP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:34 IST
Dell Foundation-backed edtech firm ConveGenius partners with NITI Aayog, UP govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Michael and Susan Dell Foundation-backed edtech startup ConveGenius on Wednesday said it has collaborated with the government of Uttar Pradesh and central government's think tank NITI Aayog to enhance learning outcomes for students in the state.

The public-private partnership will cover students from class 3 to 8 across 280 schools in Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Balrampur and Fatehpur districts of UP, ConveGenius said in a release.

As part of the two-year programme, the edtech startup said that it seeks to achieve two years of learning gain in students by implementing its Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) solution, which leverages artificial intelligence to address learning gaps.

ConveGenius will work with the UP government and NITI Aayog through a pay-for-success approach, seeking payment only if the learning goal is achieved, the company said. To map learning gains, the edtech firm will deploy a third party agency, it stated.

The programme sets the stage for a data-driven education system by combining edtech and outcome-based funding, said Viprav Chaudhary, Vice President at ConveGenius.

ConveGenius has partnerships with 16 states across the country, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023