Left Menu

Pricol Ltd reports 55 pc rise in consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 31.93 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:54 IST
Pricol Ltd reports 55 pc rise in consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 31.93 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components maker Pricol Ltd has reported a 55 per cent rise in its net profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 31.93 crore, the Tamil Nadu-based company said on Wednesday.

The firm had registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.59 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the consolidated profit was Rs 124.68 crore, PRICOL Ltd said in a statement.

''With a strategic vision, collective efforts, and unwavering support of our team, we have reported a sharp increase in the revenue this quarter and achieved the highest ever topline in Q1 in the history of our company,'' Managing Director Vikram Mohan said about the financial performance.

Total income during the April-June 2023 quarter went up to Rs 540.05 crore from Rs 446.44 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the consolidated total income was Rs 1,963.14 crore.

''The numbers are also higher than the revenue reported during Q4 in the previous financial year, which clearly shows an upward trend in line with our vision. Not only did we achieve good financial results, but we also secured multiple prestigious awards during the quarter which further strengthened our customer's trust,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023