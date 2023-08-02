Focus on finding out alternative teaching methods for children: AP CM tells education dept officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to focus on exploring alternative teaching methods for foundational learning imparted to children in primary schools.

He issued these guidelines while holding a review meeting of the schemes and programmes undertaken by the Women and Child Welfare department.

''Take steps for improving English pronunciation skills and knowledge of children in primary schools,'' said Reddy in a press release issued by the state government.

While concentrating on alternative teaching methods to improve English pronunciation and phonetics, he said there should be hygienic ambience in Anganwadi centres with proper maintenance of toilets.

He also virtually launched the 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana' take-home ration, noting that the erstwhile TDP government had only spent Rs 500 crore on providing nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women while the YSRCP dispensation is incurring an annual expenditure of Rs 2,300 crore.

Reddy instructed officials to constantly monitor the quality of food being distributed under this scheme, paying special attention to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia.

Further, he emphasised that the state is implementing several schemes such as 'Amma Vodi', 'Kalyanamasthu – Shadi Tohfa', 'Vasathi Deevena' and 'Vidya Deevena' to improve literacy among girls and told officials to extensively publicise these programmes in backward areas of the state to create awareness.

For this purpose, he said that Class 10 qualification has been linked to the 'Kalyanamasthu' scheme.

