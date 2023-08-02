Left Menu

Focus on finding out alternative teaching methods for children: AP CM tells education dept officials

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:34 IST
Focus on finding out alternative teaching methods for children: AP CM tells education dept officials
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to focus on exploring alternative teaching methods for foundational learning imparted to children in primary schools.

He issued these guidelines while holding a review meeting of the schemes and programmes undertaken by the Women and Child Welfare department.

''Take steps for improving English pronunciation skills and knowledge of children in primary schools,'' said Reddy in a press release issued by the state government.

While concentrating on alternative teaching methods to improve English pronunciation and phonetics, he said there should be hygienic ambience in Anganwadi centres with proper maintenance of toilets.

He also virtually launched the 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana' take-home ration, noting that the erstwhile TDP government had only spent Rs 500 crore on providing nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women while the YSRCP dispensation is incurring an annual expenditure of Rs 2,300 crore.

Reddy instructed officials to constantly monitor the quality of food being distributed under this scheme, paying special attention to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia.

Further, he emphasised that the state is implementing several schemes such as 'Amma Vodi', 'Kalyanamasthu – Shadi Tohfa', 'Vasathi Deevena' and 'Vidya Deevena' to improve literacy among girls and told officials to extensively publicise these programmes in backward areas of the state to create awareness.

For this purpose, he said that Class 10 qualification has been linked to the 'Kalyanamasthu' scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023