Left Menu

Thirteen BHU students booked for blocking road, V-C residence

This comes under the purview of indiscipline, it said.Pandey said a case has been registered against 13 students on the complaint.The students, who were demanding better faculty and the continuance of their course, vacated the spot after the FIR was lodged and moved outside vice-chancellors residence, police sources said. The police, in tandem with the university administration, are investigating the matter.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:41 IST
Thirteen BHU students booked for blocking road, V-C residence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Banaras Hindu University administration has lodged a complaint against 13 students for allegedly holding a protest by blocking the road in front of the Singh Dwar and the vice-chancellor's residence, police said on Wednesday.

Lanka SHO Ashwani Pandey said the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration lodged an FIR against 13 Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) students.

According to the complaint lodged by the Proctorial Board, the accused students sat on a protest in front of the vice-chancellor's residence on July 29.

That same afternoon, the students reached the Singh Dwar and blocked traffic. Despite repeated attempts by the university administration to assuage them, the students remained adamant. This comes under the purview of indiscipline, it said.

Pandey said a case has been registered against 13 students on the complaint.

The students, who were demanding better faculty and the continuance of their course, vacated the spot after the FIR was lodged and moved outside vice-chancellor's residence, police sources said. The police, in tandem with the university administration, are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023