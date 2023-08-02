Left Menu

Newly appointed AICC in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar was also present.The national executive passed resolutions on issues such as Manipur violence, new National Education Policy, recruitment scam, campus democracy, social justice and gender justice.The NSUI national executive decided that its campaign - Judega Vidyarti, Jeetega INDIA - will be taken to every college and university in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:04 IST
Two-day national executive meet of Congress' student wing NSUI concludes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A two-day national executive meeting of the Congress' student wing NSUI concluded here on Wednesday, with Rahul Gandhi asserting that students are the only force that can challenge the ''politics of hate unleashed'' by the current regime.

According to a statement issued by the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the meeting was addressed by Gandhi, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal and other leaders.

In his address on Tuesday, Gandhi said, ''Students are the only force that can challenge the politics of hate unleashed by this regime. We have to defeat the hatred and divisive politics and students are the biggest energy of our fight against hate.'' Venugopal said NSUI should have a separate identity and noted that all top leaders of the country have emerged from the student movement.

He said the country and the Congress party need a vibrant student organisation like NSUI.

Taking to Twitter, Venugopal said, ''Rahul Gandhi-ji gave his guidance to the NSUI office-bearers, encouraging them to take this regime and its foot soldiers head-on. Today's youth are suffering due to historic unemployment.'' ''This is an outcome of a crumbling education system which is over-reliant on private institutions, and a revisionist government hell bent on brainwashing students with their fascist agenda instead of imparting genuine education that tap into the vast potential of our extremely talented young brothers and sisters,” he wrote.

The meeting was held at the Media Hall of the All India Congress Committee and discussed issues related to students and politics.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan presided over the meeting. Newly appointed AICC in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar was also present.

The national executive passed resolutions on issues such as Manipur violence, new National Education Policy, recruitment scam, campus democracy, social justice and gender justice.

The NSUI national executive decided that its campaign - ''Judega Vidyarti, Jeetega INDIA' - will be taken to every college and university in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

