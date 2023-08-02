Left Menu

Delhi LG okays proposal for raising honorarium paid to advocate mediators in district courts

Updated: 02-08-2023 22:44 IST
Delhi LG okays proposal for raising honorarium paid to advocate mediators in district courts
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the proposal for enhancement of honorarium to be paid to advocate mediators working in the mediation centres in Delhi district courts, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

These centres are functioning at Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Rohini, Dwarka, Saket and Patiala House Courts Complexes.

Saxena's approval for revision/enhancement in honorarium to the advocate mediators which was not increased since 2014, will help those who's remuneration had stagnated, they added.

According to the revised honorarium which is to be paid with effect from May 7, 2022, Rs 5,000 would be paid to the mediators in cases of settlement through mediation, and Rs 1,000 per case subject to a maximum Rs 3,000 in connected cases, the official said.

In cases of no settlement, the mediators would be paid Rs 2,500. Earlier no honorarium was applicable for mediators in case of no settlement, the official added.

In February 2014, the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC), Supreme Court, had decided that with effect from April 1, 2015, Rs 3,000 per case be paid to mediators on settlement through mediation of a matrimonial cases (including criminal), custody, guardianship, probate, partition and possession and for all other matters Rs 2,000 per case.

