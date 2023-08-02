Left Menu

Mumbai college stops girl students in burqa from entering, allows after protest

A college here on Wednesday stopped girl students from entering the premises while wearing burqa, but relented after a protest by parents and students and intervention by senior police officials. The security guards at the Chembur-based college asked students to remove their burqas Islamic veil before entering as the college has its own uniform, said a police official.

Mumbai college stops girl students in burqa from entering, allows after protest
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A college here on Wednesday stopped girl students from entering the premises while wearing burqa, but relented after a protest by parents and students and intervention by senior police officials. The security guards at the Chembur-based college asked students to remove their burqas (Islamic veil) before entering as the college has its own uniform, said a police official. It led to a row as the girls' parents also reached the college and videos of the scenes outside the gate began to circulate, he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and discussed the issue with the parents and the college authority.

The Muslim girl students said they were ready to remove the burua inside but will wear scarves in the classroom, the official said. The tension was defused after the college management agreed to this. The girls shall take off the burqa in the washroom before attending classes, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

