AIIMS-Delhi director calls for debunking misconceptions surrounding organ donation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
AIIMS-Delhi Director M Srinivas on Wednesday called for debunking misconceptions surrounding organ donation and emphasized the need to cultivate a positive attitude within society towards this crucial cause.

Addressing a ''Donor Felicitation Programme'' at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here organised by the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), Dr Srinivas shed light on the pressing issue of patients losing their lives annually due to the scarcity of organs and tissues for transplantation. He called for debunking misconceptions surrounding organ donation and emphasized the need to cultivate a positive attitude within society towards this crucial cause.

AIIMS Dean Minu Bajpai lauded the vital role of ORBO in facilitating seamless organ transplantation and expressed gratitude to the donors and their families, calling them the true heroes.

Dr Bajpai sought their continued support for organ donation, emphasizing its significance as a beacon of hope for those in need of a second chance at life.

The event brought together donor families, transplant recipients and attendees, acknowledging the immense impact of their selfless contributions in saving numerous lives, even amidst their own grief.

ORBO is marking ''Indian Organ Donation Day'' by organising an awareness week from July 28 to August 3.

The week featured an array of programmes, including a training session for critical care nurses on organ and tissue donation.

A national-level short-film competition was also held.

''Organ retrieval to transplantation is a complex and extensive process, requiring seamless coordination and teamwork among various stakeholders, including donor families, transplant coordinators, physicians, transplant teams, support staff, forensic departments, blood banks, and laboratories,'' Dr Aarti Vij of the ORBO said.

