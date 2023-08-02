Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:52 IST
Young engineers' expertise will be instrumental in driving 'Make in India' and 'Startup India': LG Sinha
Asserting that the ''Make in India'' and ''Digital India'' initiatives present a fertile ground for young minds to make their mark, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said young engineers' expertise will be instrumental in driving these missions.

He said the world's greatest powers are witness to the fact that great engineers have been instrumental in propelling those nations to unparalleled heights.

''Young engineers' expertise will be instrumental in driving the mission of Make in India and Startup India: Their ideas and solutions can pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society'', LG said Sinha was addressing the students of the joining batch of 2023 of IIT Jammu at the inaugural session of the Foundation Programme at the Jagti campus.

He said ''Make in India and Digital India initiatives coupled with a burgeoning startup ecosystem, presents a fertile ground for young minds to make their mark and carve a successful career in engineering''.

The LG said India's future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers.

''As the nation continues to invest in research and development, infrastructure and technological advancement, a plethora of opportunities await engineers,'' the Lt Governor said.

He said under the guidance of the prime minister, India is on the move and is emerging as a technology and services hub powered by knowledge economy.

''We need engineers who will not be confined to the mundane, but who will think beyond textbooks and question the status quo and embrace challenges as opportunities. The expertise of the young engineers' expertise will be instrumental in driving the mission of Make in India and Start Up India,'' the Lt Governor said.

''India needs engineers who can address the challenges of urbanization, infrastructure and access to quality healthcare and education for all. Young engineers’ ideas and solutions can pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society,” the Lt Governor said.

