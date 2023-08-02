Left Menu

Conservative activist behind US affirmative action cases sues venture capital fund

A group founded by the conservative activist instrumental in the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision rejecting affirmative action in collegiate admissions on Wednesday sued an Atlanta-based venture capital fund that supports Black women who own small businesses, accusing it of unlawful racial discrimination. The nonprofit American Alliance for Equal Rights, founded by affirmative action foe Edward Blum, said in its lawsuit that the firm, called Fearless Fund, is violating Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, a U.S. law barring racial bias in private contracts, by making only Black women eligible in a grant competition.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:57 IST
Conservative activist behind US affirmative action cases sues venture capital fund
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A group founded by the conservative activist instrumental in the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision rejecting affirmative action in collegiate admissions on Wednesday sued an Atlanta-based venture capital fund that supports Black women who own small businesses, accusing it of unlawful racial discrimination.

The nonprofit American Alliance for Equal Rights, founded by affirmative action foe Edward Blum, said in its lawsuit that the firm, called Fearless Fund, is violating Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, a U.S. law barring racial bias in private contracts, by making only Black women eligible in a grant competition. It was filed in federal court in Atlanta. Fearless Fund was launched in 2019 by three prominent Black women - actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, entrepreneur Arian Simone and corporate executive Ayana Parsons - and counts as investors Bank of America, Costco Wholesale, General Mills, Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase.

Lawsuits brought by another group founded by Blum led to the Supreme Court's June ruling declaring unlawful the race-conscious student admissions policies used by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The new lawsuit is Blum's first since that decision. The conservative-majority court rejected policies used by many U.S. colleges and universities to use race as one of multiple factors in admissions in order to boost enrollment of Black, Hispanic and certain other minority students. Blum's group had argued that such programs discriminated against white and Asian American applicants.

The lawsuit centers on Fearless Fund's Fearless Strivers Grant Contest, which awards Black women who own small businesses $20,000 in grants, digital tools to help them grow their businesses and mentorship opportunities provided in conjunction with Mastercard. Blum and the Texas-based American Alliance for Equal Rights have said some of the group's approximately 60 members - white and Asian American - have been excluded from the grant program due to their race.

Fearless Fund did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In an interview, Blum said the lawsuit was the first of many he hopes to pursue through the American Alliance for Equal Rights to broadly challenge race-based policies used by private corporations.

The cases before the Supreme Court against Harvard and UNC were filed by the Blum-founded Students for Fair Admissions. Blum, who is white, said he plans to model the new group's cases after that successful litigation. "The common theme of these organizations is to challenge in the courts the use of racial classifications and preferences in our nation's policies," Blum said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023