Left Menu

Amrit Udyan to open again for one month from August 16: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for visitors from August 16, for the second time in the year, according to an official statement issued on Thursday Amrit Udyan was opened this year from January 29 to March 31 under the Udyan Utsav-I. Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost, the statement said.Along with the Amrit Udyan, visitors can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum by booking their slots online.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:46 IST
Amrit Udyan to open again for one month from August 16: Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

The famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for visitors from August 16, for the second time in the year, according to an official statement issued on Thursday Amrit Udyan was opened this year from January 29 to March 31 under the Udyan Utsav-I. It was visited by more than 10 lakh people.

''Amrit Udyan will open for the public from August 16, 2023, for one month (except on Mondays), under the Udyan Utsav-II. On September 5, it will be exclusively open for teachers to mark the Teachers’ Day,'' said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

''It is for the first time that the udyan is being opened for the second time in a year,'' an official said.

The Udyan Utsav-II aims to showcase the blossom of summer annuals to visitors. Students of government schools can visit the museum free of cost during the Udyan Utsav-II, the statement added.

Visitors can visit the gardens from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry 4 pm) and the entry will be from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan near North Avenue.

Bookings can be made online from August 7 on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website -- visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. ''Walk-in visitors can get passes from self-service kiosks placed near gate no. 35. Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost,'' the statement said.

Along with the Amrit Udyan, visitors can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum by booking their slots online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023