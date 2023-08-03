Left Menu

IIT-M invites applications for 4-year programme in Electronic Systems

Prof S Aniruddhan, faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, and coordinator, of the programme, said by acquiring fundamentals and essential skills, graduates of this programme will be able to serve in multiple industries.

IIT Madras has invited applications for its four-year programme in BS (Electronic Systems) launched to meet the fast-emerging demands of the indigenous electronics industry, the institute said on Thursday. The programme is designed keeping in mind industry-specific requirements and skill sets. The curriculum is designed in consultation with industry experts, said a release. Applications will close on August 27. Those interested may apply through the link: https:tudy.iitm.ac.in/es/ Admission is through an in-built qualifier process and JEE is not required for this programme, said Prof Boby George, faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Coordinator of the programme. Candidates who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content, which will be offered in online mode. Those who have completed Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics can apply irrespective of age, role or geographical location, he said. Content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions and assignments will be online, while quizzes, exams and laboratory classes will be conducted in person. The lab courses will be in person at IIT Madras campus, a release quoting him said. Prof S Aniruddhan, faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, and coordinator, of the programme, said by acquiring fundamentals and essential skills, graduates of this programme will be able to serve in multiple industries. Students can also get internship/apprenticeship opportunities with various companies where they will get to work on real-life projects. These internships can be offline, in person, or hybrid, and may vary from 3-8 months, he said. Students graduating from this programme can get job opportunities in industries such as automotive, semiconductor, and defence, among others, the release said. Degrees will be awarded by the IIT Madras. Additionally, placement assistance is provided to the graduates.

