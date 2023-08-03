Left Menu

Andhra CM approves filling up of vacancies in varsities, IIITs

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday approved the proposal to fill up hundreds of existing teaching vacancies in universities and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) on a regular basis.

He issued these directions while carrying out a review of the Education Department, which will lead to the appointment of 2,635 assistant professor, associate professor and professor posts in universities and 600 similar positions in IIITs.

''As we have filled up 51,000 posts in the Medical and Health Department, we should fill up existing vacancies in the universities also on a regular basis,'' Reddy said in a press release.

The appointment process will be taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) through online examination mode, followed by interviews to be completed by November 15.

Meanwhile, officials proposed that existing candidates extending teaching services on contractual basis should be given a maximum weightage of 10 marks at the rate of one mark a year in these selections.

Notification for this recruitment will be issued on August 23 and the examinations will be scheduled in the third and fourth weeks of September.

