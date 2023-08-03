Assam's KKHSOU becomes only open university to offer 4-year UG programmes: officials

The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) in Assam has become the only open varsity in the country to introduce a four-year undergraduate courses in accordance with NEP 2020, and all academic programmes have been restructured as per the UGC credit framework, officials said on Thursday.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held a meeting to review the courses and admission process of the university, they said.

Pegu told reporters that over 1 lakh students are enrolled in the varsity, and this year, already 14,000 students have taken admission.

''The degrees and diplomas of the open university are at par with other universities offering regular courses, and our government is recognising it in case of recruitment,'' he said.

Pegu called upon students who have not got admission to regular undergraduate courses to apply for the state open university.

The varsity has 276 study centres and a regional centre at Jorhat. It offers 44 academic programmes at present, officials said.

