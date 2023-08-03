Left Menu

Assam's KKHSOU becomes only open university to offer 4-year UG programmes: officials

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:15 IST
Assam's KKHSOU becomes only open university to offer 4-year UG programmes: officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) in Assam has become the only open varsity in the country to introduce a four-year undergraduate courses in accordance with NEP 2020, and all academic programmes have been restructured as per the UGC credit framework, officials said on Thursday.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held a meeting to review the courses and admission process of the university, they said.

Pegu told reporters that over 1 lakh students are enrolled in the varsity, and this year, already 14,000 students have taken admission.

''The degrees and diplomas of the open university are at par with other universities offering regular courses, and our government is recognising it in case of recruitment,'' he said.

Pegu called upon students who have not got admission to regular undergraduate courses to apply for the state open university.

The varsity has 276 study centres and a regional centre at Jorhat. It offers 44 academic programmes at present, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023