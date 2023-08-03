Jharkhand assembly passes Bill to curb cheating in competitive examinations

Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill to check unfair means in competitive examinations amid a din as the BJP-led opposition tore copies of the Bill terming it a 'draconian' law. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam tabled the 'Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023,' which aims to prevent plagiarism in competitive examinations.

The law provisions fine up to Rs 10 crore and life imprisonment, officials said, adding that provisions made under this law are non-bailable and non-compoundable and police would be entitled to lodge FIR without any inquiry and make an arrest without prior permission. Terming the law as draconian, the opposition led by the BJP demanded the Bill to be sent to the select committee. Rejecting the proposal of the opposition, Alam said a tough law is required to stop unfair means such as paper leaks and cheating in examinations so that there is fear among those who adopt such practices. BJP MLA Anant Ojha said, ''The Bill, which was introduced in a hurry, will be known as a draconian law in history. The provisions made in the law would ultimately impact students.'' Amar Bauri, another BJP legislator said, ''There is hardly any issue of paper leak in Jharkhand. Here irregularities are done by examination conducting bodies but the provisions in the law provide them patronage. Student organizations and media will get scared to raise irregularities as they may be put behind bars. The provisions are too harsh.'' CPI (ML) Liberation MLA Vinod Kumar Singh said organised criminals are involved in irregularities in competitive examinations. ''The government should have made the law stronger against them,'' he said. MLA Pradip Yadav, who joined the Congress after winning the 2019 assembly polls on a JVM-P ticket, also sought an amendment in the Bill. He said the provision of three years jail as well as fine of up to Rs 5 lakh for any examinee if he is caught cheating or causing it, is a bit harsh. Besides, if the candidate is caught stealing or cheating for the second time, he/she will be sentenced to seven years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh, according to a provision in the Bill.

''Earlier, there was a provision of six months. I would urge for an amendment in it," Yadav said. Giving consent to Yadav's proposal, Chief Minister Hemant Soren recommended an amendment in the provisions. On his suggestion, the provision for jail term in such cases was reduced to one year and three years if a candidate was caught cheating second time. The chief minister said, ''Jharkhand is not the first state to pass such a Bill as other states have done it earlier.'' The CM said, "BJP is terming the law as draconian. Whole world is watching how NDA brings Bills and passes them in Parliament. The Centre passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, despite protests by the state government.'' Reacting to CM's statement, the opposition trooped into the well of the House demanding its revocation for competitive examinations. They also tore the copies of the Bill and walked out of the Assembly.

