Study in India Portal to be pivotal step in making India destination for higher education: Pradhan

In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of re-establishing India as a global hub of education, Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar jointly launched Study in India Portal in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar; Minister of State for Education, Smt Annpurna Devi; Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Shri Rajkumar Singh; Member of Parliament, Dr Mahesh Sharma; senior officials of Ministry of Education and Skill Development and Ambassadors of more than 10 countries attended the event.

On the occasion, students from Russia, Thailand, Japan, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Kazakhstan and Republic of Korea who are currently studying in India, presented souvenirs from their culture as token of respect to dignitaries.

Study in India Portal is a dedicated website that will provide comprehensive information about the Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The website will illustrate academic programs covering but not limited to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), Doctoral level programs as well as courses in Indian Knowledge System like Yoga, Ayurveda, classical arts etc. The website-portal will present information about the academic facilities, research support, and related information. The new website will now have the provision for students to apply in more than one institute/course of their choice. The new portal will provide an integrated one-stop solution for student registration and visa application process.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that SII Portal is a one-stop platform that will simplify international students’ academic journey in India. Guided by the NEP, the SII Portal reflects our commitment to make India a preferred education destination as well as to blur academic boundaries for shaping a prosperous future, he added. Shri Pradhan further said with the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of making education transcend geo-political boundaries, Study In India Portal is going to be a pivotal step in making India a preferred destination for higher education among students worldwide, he added.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. S. Jaishankar said that the portal signifies the Government’s commitment to make India a global hub of education by welcoming students of diverse backgrounds. It will establishing a strong international footprint of brand ‘India’ in the education sphere. From registration to visa approval and selecting desired courses or institutions, the portal will simply the entire journey of the international students wishing to study in India, he added. The Minister further said that the presence of international students will also benefit the domestic students by connecting them more closely to globalizing world and prepare them better form the global workplace. He mentioned how implementation of NEP2020 has already initiated entrance of foreign universities in India and opening of international campuses of our premier institutions.

Key Features:

Partnership with Premier Education Institutes: The Study in India programme involves partnership with educational institutes fulfilling one of the following criteria:

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)ranking (<=100)National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation score (>=3.01)Institutes of National Importance (INI)This ensures premier institutions being the partner to enrolling international students coming to study in India.

The Study in India programme offers a streamlined and well-organized application process for international students seeking higher education opportunities in Indian Higher Education Institutes. From registration to visa approval, the online platform simplifies the entire journey, enabling students to choose their desired courses, receive institute offer letters, and successfully pursue their academic dreams in India. By providing a seamless experience, the SII programme continues to attract talented and ambitious students from around the world to study in India's vibrant and culturally diverse academic environment.

Study in India is a flagship program of the Government of India, under the aegis of the Ministry of Education (MoE). The Study in India programme aims to increase the number of international students in India. The program also envisions promoting India as the preferred study destination, providing affordable and quality education comparable with global standards thereby contributing to improving the overall quality improvement in higher education. India being one of the largest higher education system in the world, our universities offer a diverse range of courses catering to the evolving needs of the global workforce. The Study in India programme seeks to facilitate international students' access to these courses and showcase the country's academic excellence.

(With Inputs from PIB)