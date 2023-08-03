Parents deny pocket money, student ends life

A 17-year-old boy from Kuthar in the city allegedly died by suicide in his home on Thursday as he was reportedly dejected after his parents did not give him pocket money on the first day of his diploma course at Karnataka Polytechnic, Mangaluru.

The deceased Sushanth, son of Bhasker Poojary and Dakshayini, was residing at Subhash Nagar in Kuthar, police sources said.

Sushanth, who had completed his PUC at Capitanio college here, was admitted to KPT to pursue mechanical diploma course on Wednesday.

Sources said that his parents did not give him Rs 500 on the first day of classes, so he stayed back at home. Later, when his father was away and mother was in the kitchen, he allegedly hanged himself in his room.

Ullal Police have registered a case.

