Left Menu

Parents deny pocket money, student ends life

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:08 IST
Parents deny pocket money, student ends life
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy from Kuthar in the city allegedly died by suicide in his home on Thursday as he was reportedly dejected after his parents did not give him pocket money on the first day of his diploma course at Karnataka Polytechnic, Mangaluru.

The deceased Sushanth, son of Bhasker Poojary and Dakshayini, was residing at Subhash Nagar in Kuthar, police sources said.

Sushanth, who had completed his PUC at Capitanio college here, was admitted to KPT to pursue mechanical diploma course on Wednesday.

Sources said that his parents did not give him Rs 500 on the first day of classes, so he stayed back at home. Later, when his father was away and mother was in the kitchen, he allegedly hanged himself in his room.

Ullal Police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023