Army organises open-house discussion on aspirations of youth in J-K's Baramulla

An open-house discussion on the aspirations of the youth of Kashmir was organised by the Army in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district that witnessed an overwhelming response from students, the Army said on Thursday. The GoC Dagger Divisions final remarks resonated strongly with the audience, leaving them motivated and with a renewed determination to shape a better future for Kashmir, the Army official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An open-house discussion on the aspirations of the youth of Kashmir was organised by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district that witnessed an overwhelming response from students, the Army said on Thursday. The discussion titled ''Aspirations of the Youth of Kashmir'' took centre stage at the Chinar Nau Jawan Club in the district, an Army official said. “The chosen topic struck a chord with the attendees, as evident from the impassioned speeches and firm opinions shared by the speakers. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and an eagerness to address the pressing concerns and aspirations of Kashmir's youth,” the official said. The discussion was presided over by General Officer Commanding of the Army’s Baramulla-based Dagger Division, Maj Gen Rajesh Sethi, along with Paramjit Sethi. The GoC Dagger Division's final remarks resonated strongly with the audience, leaving them motivated and with a renewed determination to shape a better future for Kashmir, the Army official said.

