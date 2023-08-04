Left Menu

VHP leaders, woman BJP leader booked for provocative speeches

Udupi police have registered cases against two Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP leaders for allegedly making provocative speeches during a protest held by on Thursday demanding an SIT probe into the washroom video case.VHP leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Dinesh Mendon were booked for their speeches at Thursdays protest venue.

04-08-2023
VHP leaders, woman BJP leader booked for provocative speeches
Udupi police have registered cases against two Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders for allegedly making provocative speeches during a protest held by on Thursday demanding an SIT probe into the washroom video case.

VHP leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Dinesh Mendon were booked for their speeches at Thursday’s protest venue. BJP Mahila Morcha leader Veena Shetty was also booked for her speech on July 28 during a protest on the same issue in Udupi, police sources said.

Pumpwell had reportedly said in his speech that a befitting reply will be given to the ''Jihadi demons'' by Hindu ''saviours''. He had also urged Hindu mothers to take up arms in the hands that hold ladles when injustice takes place.

A similar speech was also allegedly made by Dinesh Mendon inciting violence. A police officer on duty at the protest venue took note of the speeches and a suo motu case was registered.

Similarly, BJP Mahila Morcha leader Veena Shetty’s speech on July 28 at a protest meeting in which she reportedly stated that Muslim girls should not be given admission to schools and colleges and they should go to madrasas, had invited the case against her, sources said.

