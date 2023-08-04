HP: Authorities urge caution amid surge in conjunctivitis cases in Hamirpur; NIT resorts to online classes

Amid a rapid uptick in the number of conjunctivitis cases in the district, health authorities here Friday advised people to take necessary precautions.

Over 500 students, faculty members and other staff of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here have got infected with conjunctivitis or eye flu, prompting the institute to resort to online classes.

Physical classes have been suspended till August 15 and students staying in the college hostels have been directed not to venture out, an NIT spokesperson said on Friday.

NIT Hamirpur Registrar Archana Nanoti said teams of the district health department are visiting the institute regularly and the situation will be reviewed once again on Monday.

Dr Anil Verma, Medical Superintendent of Medical College, Hamirpur, said eye flu patients visiting the hospital have been administered the required medicines. Verma said eye flu causes redness, itching and stickiness in the eyes. The eyelids also swell due to the infection, which might take one to two weeks to recover completely.

He advised people to wash their hands frequently with soap, sanitize the handles of door knobs and taps and avoid touching their eyes repeatedly, using others' glasses, handkerchiefs, towels, pens, mobile phones, and other belongings.

There is no need to panic but it is necessary to take special care of hygiene, Verma added.

