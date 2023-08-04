Left Menu

HP: Authorities urge caution amid surge in conjunctivitis cases in Hamirpur; NIT resorts to online classes

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:12 IST
HP: Authorities urge caution amid surge in conjunctivitis cases in Hamirpur; NIT resorts to online classes
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a rapid uptick in the number of conjunctivitis cases in the district, health authorities here Friday advised people to take necessary precautions.

Over 500 students, faculty members and other staff of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here have got infected with conjunctivitis or eye flu, prompting the institute to resort to online classes.

Physical classes have been suspended till August 15 and students staying in the college hostels have been directed not to venture out, an NIT spokesperson said on Friday.

NIT Hamirpur Registrar Archana Nanoti said teams of the district health department are visiting the institute regularly and the situation will be reviewed once again on Monday.

Dr Anil Verma, Medical Superintendent of Medical College, Hamirpur, said eye flu patients visiting the hospital have been administered the required medicines. Verma said eye flu causes redness, itching and stickiness in the eyes. The eyelids also swell due to the infection, which might take one to two weeks to recover completely.

He advised people to wash their hands frequently with soap, sanitize the handles of door knobs and taps and avoid touching their eyes repeatedly, using others' glasses, handkerchiefs, towels, pens, mobile phones, and other belongings.

There is no need to panic but it is necessary to take special care of hygiene, Verma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023