Left Menu

More than 19,600 children secure admission in Class I in Raigad schools

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:21 IST
More than 19,600 children secure admission in Class I in Raigad schools
  • Country:
  • India

More than 13,000 children secured admission in Class I of Zilla Parishad schools and 6,346 in private schools in Raigad district in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

He said a survey of 15 talukas in Raigad showed there were 20,483 children, comprising 10,451 boys and 10,032 girls, who were eligible for admission in Class I.

''A total of 13,310 students secured admission in Class I in ZP schools, while 6,346 joined private schools,'' he said.

Panvel led the admission process with 1,841 boys and 1,950 girls, followed by 1,293 boys and 1,183 girls in Karjat, 1,134 boys and 991 girls in Uran, and 964 boys and 861 girls in Alibag, the district official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023