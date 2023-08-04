Left Menu

While speaking on Delhi bill, INDIA bloc will expose Modi govt on Manipur too: Derek O'Brien

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek OBrien said on Friday the opposition bloc will find ways to expose in the Upper House the government on the Manipur issue while speaking on the bill related to services matter in Delhi when it comes in for a discussion next week.Sources indicate opposition parties are unhappy with the government suggesting they will debate Manipur in the Rajya Sabha on August 11, the last day of this session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 19:20 IST
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said on Friday the opposition bloc will find ways to ''expose'' in the Upper House the government on the Manipur issue while speaking on the bill related to services matter in Delhi when it comes in for a discussion next week.

Sources indicate opposition parties are unhappy with the government suggesting they will debate Manipur in the Rajya Sabha on August 11, the last day of this session. They said they want the debate on Monday (August 7) or Tuesday (August 8). On Friday morning too, two leaders of the INDIA bloc met Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in a bid to break the logjam. They contended that while it is understandable that a debate on Manipur was not possible this week in Rajya Sabha, it could be taken up early next week.

Opposition leaders, during their own meeting have, however, decided that the Manipur issue has to be brought into the discussion in some way. ''The INDIA alliance will find ways, within the rules of Parliament, to expose the Modi govt on Manipur while speaking on the Delhi bill,'' O'Brien, the leader of the TMC in Rajya Sabha, told a select group of mediapersons.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by Lok Sabha amid a walkout by opposition parties.

The numbers appear to be stacked against the opposition in the Rajya Sabha too with the the BJD and the YSRCP pledging support to the government.

Sources said Congress MP Rajani Patil's suspension last session is likely to be revoked and she will make it to the House during the discussion on the bill.

