President Murmu to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from August 5 to 8

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from August 5 to 8, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

The president will visit the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with mahouts and cavadies of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, it said.

On August 6, President Murmu will address the 165th convocation of the University of Madras in Chennai.

''On the same day, at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, she will also meet the members of PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) of Tamil Nadu, unveil the portrait of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar and grace the renaming ceremony of Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan as Bharathiyar Mandapam,'' it said.

On August 7, President Murmu will inaugurate the Linear Accelerator of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

She will also virtually inaugurate a 50-bed hospital at Villianur under the National AYUSH Mission and attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Puducherry, the statement said.

On August 8, at Auroville, the president will visit the Matrimandir, a city exhibition and inaugurate a conference on ''Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Consciousness'', it added.

