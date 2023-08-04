WB assembly passes bill raising number of search panel members in VC appointment; BJP cries foul

Left Menu

04-08-2023
The West Bengal Assembly on Friday passed an amendment bill which will increase the number of members in the search committee set up for appointing vice-chancellors in state-run universities from three to five.

The BJP opposed the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 alleging that the new search committee would further enhance the ruling party's control over the appointment of vice-chancellors.

According to the new bill, the five-member search committee will have one representative each of the chief minister, the governor by virtue of being the chancellor of state universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the state education department, and the state higher education council.

The state government had brought an ordinance in this regard in May this year.

''We had earlier brought an ordinance and today have passed a bill regarding it. The bill's main crux is that the number of members of the vice-chancellors' search committee has been increased from three to five. This is per the instructions of the UGC,'' Education Minister Bratya Basu said. Before the promulgation of the ordinance, the search committees comprised nominees of the university concerned, the chancellor and the higher education department.

Objecting to the bill, BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh said, ''This bill has been brought to ensure the education system is fully politicised. Under the new norm, three members will be appointed by the state government – nominees of the chief minister, the state education department and the state higher education council. So we can very well understand the main objective of this bill,'' BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh said. The BJP legislature party later met Governor C V Ananda Bose and requested him not to sign the bill, which will make it a law.

The state government and Raj Bhavan were embroiled in a dispute regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities. Governor C V Ananda Bose's decision to appoint interim VCs to 11 varsities was strongly criticised by the state government.

