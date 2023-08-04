Left Menu

Boy dies after falling off terrace of 8-storey building in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:50 IST
Boy dies after falling off terrace of 8-storey building in Palghar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A boy died after falling off the terrace of an eight storey building in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

The 14-year-old boy and his sibling were alone at home as their parents had gone out of station when the incident took place on Thursday, the Tulinj police station official said.

''There was some problem with the television reception and deceased Adarsh Mishra went to the terrace to adjust the antenna. He fell off and died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital,'' the official added.

