Left Menu

JNU junks claims of library closure, says it's being relocated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:53 IST
JNU junks claims of library closure, says it's being relocated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday rejected the claims by student groups that a library has been closed, saying it is being relocated to the adjoining building.

A number of student groups including the Left-affiliated AISA had claimed that the Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) Library is being closed to accommodate the newly created Special Center for Tamil Studies.

In a statement issued on Friday, the JNU alleged that misinformation is being spread in the university.

''All the members/students concerned of the university are hereby informed that as part of an internal arrangement, the university has planned to relocate the existing CHS Library to the adjoining building. Relocation has been always been taking place in the JNU. Moreover, this has been passed by the EC unanimously,'' the varsity said.

The proposed arrangement would not only facilitate the activities of one of the important Indian languages but also ensure prudent use of space on the campus without affecting the academic activities of CHS or any other centre, it emphasised.

Earlier in the day, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said the JNU administration has decided to shut down the Centre for Historical Studies Library building.

''The space will be allocated to the Special Centre for Tamil Studies for which the JNU VC has received Rs 10 cr from the Tamil Nadu government. Consequently, the existing CHS library is being relocated to the Exim Bank library building which is already facing a space crunch as it already houses numerous publications & books from other departments. The decision was implemented overnight without any prior intimation to the centre, resulting in a complete shock to the CHS community,'' the AISA had claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023