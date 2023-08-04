Country witnessed big change after 2014 as coalition era ended: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the country witnessed a ''big change'' after 2014 as it got a government where a single party held majority after three decades of coalition regimes. He was addressing officer trainees of the 76th batch of the Indian Revenue Service and participants of Orientation Training Programme at the National Academy of Direct taxes (NADT) here. Hailing the Mediation Bill 2021 passed by Parliament recently, he said it will help a big section of society which is vulnerable. The parliament also amended more than 40 Acts and removed the provision of jail sentence from them, he said. ''These changes...should have come long back. But now we are now on the right track,'' the vice president said.

A crisis always provides an opportunity and when one takes a challenge head on, it also become an opportunity, he said. ''A challenge came in 1991 and we had liberalisation. It was slow, but after 2014 it is developing. I am not a stakeholder in politics. I am not concerned what political parties do, it is their business. But, I am a stakeholder like all of you in one thing, good governance of the country,'' Dhankhar said. ''Why the big change came? The big change came because for thirty years the country was witnessing uncertainty and perils of coalition governance. But in 2014 the country got a single party government (government with one party enjoying majority in the Lok Sabha on its own) and it was reinforced in 2019,'' the vice president said. The new Parliament building was constructed in less than 30 months, he noted. As IRS officials, you will face the challenges of tax evasion, complex laws and technological advancements, he told the gathering.

''You must foster trust, simplify regulations and embrace innovation to overcome these hurdles. Always believe in a fair and just approach and be always ready to address grievances of people,'' the vice president added.

