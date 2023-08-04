Haryana cabinet approves Teacher Transfer Policy 2023; extra incentives for teachers serving in Nuh

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023, under which a teacher who chooses to serve in Nuh and Morni areas of the state will get an incentive of an extra salary.

The new policy aims to ensure equitable, demand-based distribution of teachers and heads of the schools to protect academic interest of students and optimise job satisfaction among the employees in a fair and transparent manner, an official statement said.

Notably, in the previous transfer policy too, notified five years ago, there were provisions to provide pay incentives to teachers willing to be posted in remote areas Nuh and Morni.

Many teachers have in the past been reluctant for being posted in these areas, often resulting in vacancies in government schools there.

Nuh has recently been in the news due to communal clashes. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the violence that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here, approved the draft of the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023, by repealing the previous policy issued five years ago.

According to the new policy, the teacher has to be willing to be posted in a school located in Morni educational block of Panchkula district, or Hathin educational block of Palwal district or Nuh district (to be considered as Mewat area) against a vacancy.

Provided that they (teachers) have neither declared Panchkula in case of Morni area, and Palwal, Nuh, Faridabad or Gurugram as their home district, nor have completed Class 10 or 12 from a school located in Panchkula district, and Palwal, Nuh, Faridabad or Gurugram districts, respectively, for the said two areas, additional 10 per cent of the basic pay plus the DA will be paid to such regular teachers and Rs 10,000 per month to guest teachers during the posting period, the statement said.

The previous Teacher Transfer Policy, which was notified in 2016 and was revised in 2017. Certain changes were also made subsequently from time to time. Over the period of time, the department experienced certain challenges in implementing the current policy, it said.

''It is considered to repeal the policy and introduce a new policy by amending a few existing provisions, introducing some new provisions and making it concise and precise,'' the statement said.

Among the significant changes proposed in the draft policy include giving up of concept of zones and points on the basis of state teachers award and national teachers award.

As per the new policy, a teacher can stay up to a maximum of five years in a school during his or her service career.

Eligible regular teachers and guest teachers can choose a minimum 10 educational blocks, it said.

''Choice of a minimum of 10 educational blocks will be sought from the eligible regular teachers and all guest teachers for state cadre and all blocks of the particular district for district cadre posts,'' the statement said.

A provision to extend benefits of good result performance has been proposed to be given only to the principals and headmasters based on school result, it said.

