Left Menu

Realtors body raise concern over hike in registration charges

The increased flat registration costs will directly impact the affordability of homes for potential buyers, he said in a statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:14 IST
Realtors body raise concern over hike in registration charges
  • Country:
  • India

A real estate body on Saturday raised concerns over the Tamil Nadu government's decision to levy 9 per cent apartment registration charges as it would have adverse consequences on potential homebuyers.

Following the hike, the registration revenue to the exchequer would decline, Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), Chennai said.

''The decision to increase the flat registration fee with immediate effect will impact the government and homebuyers more than the developers. The hike will affect property buyers who have already purchased the flat but have not yet registered,'' CREDAI Chennai President S Sivagurunathan said.

''Booking cancellations can happen as a result of this,'' he cautioned and the move would also ''impair'' the government's goal of providing a home for everyone by 2030.

''CREDAI Chennai requests the government to rethink its choice and reverse the increase in the cost of flat registration. The increased flat registration costs will directly impact the affordability of homes for potential buyers,'' he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023