Delhi gears up 4th Van Mahotsav

Delhi is gearing up for the fourth edition of Van Mahotsav, a tree plantation drive aimed at increasing green cover and combating pollution.

The event will be held at the Polo Ground of Delhi University in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. This year's Van Mahotsav is set to be observed across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, with active participation from Paryavaran Mitras, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and eco clubs, the minister said in a statement.

He highlighted the positive impact of tree planting on reducing pollution and improving the city's green belt. Under the Kejriwal government, the green area in Delhi has increased from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.06 per cent in 2021.

