UK mission in Delhi seeks ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ to celebrate girl child

To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child which falls on October 11, the British High Commission in New Delhi opened its annual contest this week for Indian women aged 18 to 23 to apply for a chance to become "High Commissioner for a Day".

The competition, which began in 2017, is a unique opportunity for talented young women from India to share their strengths with the world. To apply, they must record and upload a one-minute video on social media answering the question: "How can young people help lead the way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?".

"The Sustainable Development Goals push for a better planet for everyone, everywhere; just as India is doing with its G20 Presidency," said Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India.

"I'm always amazed by the talent spread across this country and have no doubt that India's brilliant youth will lead the drive for a better future in the years to come. The full potential of the world's youth to solve the world's biggest challenges cannot be achieved without girls and women," he said.

"The International Day of the Girl Child is an important moment to include and inspire. I'm looking forward to seeing numerous fantastic entries," he added.

A jury at the British High Commission in New Delhi will select the winner, who will be announced on @UKinIndia social media channels. Last year's winner of the competition was Jagriti Yadav from Lucknow, who experienced a broad range of diplomatic activities including, meeting Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, and Executive Chairman of Wipro Rishad Premji.

Jagriti also launched a book honouring 75 Indian Women in STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics – alongside Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. At its heart are the 17 SDGs as an urgent call for action by all countries, which has been chosen as the theme for this year.

