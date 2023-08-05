MP: Tigress enters private university campus in Bhopal
A tigress entered the premises of a private university in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a forest official said on Saturday. Divisional Forest Officer DFO Alok Pathak said the CCTV footage showed a tigress on the varsity campus on the outskirts of Bhopal.There is a forest adjoining the university campus and the tigress entered the place on Thursday night after jumping over a lower fencing, he said.
Earlier in the day, CCTV footage showing the wild animal near the gate of the private university surfaced on social media.
There is a forest adjoining the university campus and the tigress entered the place on Thursday night after jumping over a lower fencing, he said. "Later, the feline returned to the forest," he said, adding that the tigress lives in the adjoining jungle with its four cubs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
