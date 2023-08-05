Left Menu

Mentor teachers instrumental in bringing education revolution in MCD schools: Atishi

After learning from prestigious education institutes from across the country, our mentor teachers have gained a unique enthusiasm and self-confidence. With this enthusiasm, they will create a fantastic learning atmosphere in their classrooms and introduce innovative teaching and learning methods to their fellow teachers, Atishi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 19:45 IST
Mentor teachers instrumental in bringing education revolution in MCD schools: Atishi
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Mentor teachers have been instrumental in bringing an ''education revolution'' in schools run by the MCD in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Interacting with mentor teachers of Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools after their five-day exposure visit to some of the prominent institutes across India, she said they are being empowered to ''transform'' MCD schools. ''After learning from prestigious education institutes from across the country, our mentor teachers have gained a unique enthusiasm and self-confidence. ''With this enthusiasm, they will create a fantastic learning atmosphere in their classrooms and introduce innovative teaching and learning methods to their fellow teachers,'' Atishi said. A group of 25 mentor teachers from MCD schools was sent by the Delhi government's State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to the Discovery Lab of Science, Math, Art and Technology in Palampur, the Yellow Train School and Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, and Sahyadri School and Jan Prabodhini Navnagar Vidyalaya in Pune for a five-day exposure training programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023