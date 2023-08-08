Left Menu

Parliament approves National Dental Commission Bill, Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill

With Rajya Sabhas approval, the parliamentary process regarding the proposed legislations has been completed.The two bills piloted by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were passed by voice vote after a brief discussion.The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948, and proposes to set up the National Dental Commission NMC to regulate dental education and the profession.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:02 IST
Union Health Mnister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday approved the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, which are aimed at further improving the quality of education in the healthcare sector. Lok Sabha had passed these two bills on July 28. With Rajya Sabha's approval, the parliamentary process regarding the proposed legislations has been completed.

The two bills piloted by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were passed by voice vote after a brief discussion.

The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948, and proposes to set up the National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession. It also aims at making dental education affordable and quality oral healthcare accessible.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, aims at setting up the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and repealing the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers.

Replying to the discussion, the health minister said these legislations are aimed at meeting the present and future domestic as well as global requirements in the health sector.

These Bills are part of the government's effort to improve quality of education in the healthcare sector, which includes nursing and dentistry, Mandaviya said. The minister also announced that the government would be soon coming out with a pharmacy commission. He also highlighted the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years for the holistic growth of the health sector. Mandaviya said the number of MBBS seats have increased from 54,000 to 1.07 lakh in the last nine years. Number of MBBS colleges too have significantly increased, he said.

The minister said this year, 54 medical colleges in the private and public sectors have been approved. He also informed that the government has decided to establish a nursing college along with each medical college. For this, the government would provide Rs 10 crore, Mandaviya said.

With growing demand for Indian nurses in foreign countries, he said nursing students will also be taught a foreign language as a second language so that their employability prospects improve. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha passed a bill which seeks to provide the commander-in-chief and officer-in-command of inter-services organisations disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.

The Interservices Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, was cleared by Lok Sabha on August 4.

The Upper House of Parliament also passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023. This Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on August 4.

